Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 07:22 pm
Traders suggest Lahore markets’ beautification project

beautification project
LAHORE: A delegation of traders led by Chief Minister’s Coordinator for Trade and Business Affairs Nasir Salman has suggested a pilot project for beautification and improvement of infrastructure in 15 major markets of Lahore.

The delegation called on Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal where it discussed the problems of the community and provision of facilities in the markets.

The Punjab chief secretary directed the concerned authorities to set up a committee for devising a strategy to implement the proposed project.

The committee would comprise representatives from relevant government departments including the local government.

While talking to the delegation, Afzal said that the government was providing a conducive environment for the promotion of business activities, adding that the cooperation of traders was of utmost importance in the implementation of the pilot project.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Inspector General Punjab, the secretaries of local government, and excise and taxation departments were also present.

