Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 04:53 pm
TRY TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.90 and the selling rate of 1 TRY TO PKR was Rs13.00 in the interbank market on Feb 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 138.30 139.30
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.10 48.50
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.90 13.00
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 580.30 585.70
EURO EUR 199.50 200.80
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 238.10 239.70
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 125.50 126.40

