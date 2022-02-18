Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 18th Feb 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.88 and the selling rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.90 in the interbank market on 18th Feb 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING RATES
|SELLING RATES
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|CAD
|138.40
|138.60
|QATARI RIYAL
|QAR
|48.20
|48.30
|TURKISH LIRA
|TRY
|12.88
|12.90
|KUWAITI DINAR
|KWD
|579.80
|582.30
|EURO
|EUR
|199.50
|199.90
|GREAT BRITAIN POUND
|GBP
|239.10
|239.60
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|AUD
|126.60
|126.90
|OMANI RIYAL
|OMR
|456.00
|456.80
