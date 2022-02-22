Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:47 pm
TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

TRY to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.78 and the selling rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.84 in the interbank market on 22nd Feb 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated TRY to PKR exchange rates on 22nd Feb 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 138.30 139.10
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.40 48.60
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.78 12.84
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 581.40 585.90
EURO EUR 199.70 200.80
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 239.00 240.30
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 127.20 127.90
OMANI RIYAL OMR 457.10 460.10

