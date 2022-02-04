TRY TO PKR: Today’s Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 4th Feb 2022

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Turkish Lira (TRY) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs12.90 and Rs13.10 at 2:57 pm PST on 3rd Feb 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.