Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 07:30 am

UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR and other currency rates on, 2nd Feb 2022

AED to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs47.930 and selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs48.010 in the interbank market on feb 2nd, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AED TO PKR exchange rates on Feb 2nd, 2022.

U.A.E Dirham 47.930 48.010
CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 124.410 124.620
CANADIAN DOLLAR 138.690 138.930
CHINESE YUAN 27.500 27.950
DANISH KRONE 26.600 26.650
EURO 198.040 198.370
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.600 22.640
JAPANESE YEN 1.530 1.530
SAUDI RIYAL 46.930 47.010
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.380 130.600
SWEDISH KRONA 18.870 18.900
SWISS FRANC 190.290 190.620
THAI BHAT 5.270 5.280
UK Pound Sterling 236.920 237.320
US Dollar 176.000 176.500

