Staff Correspondent

20th Feb, 2022. 09:44 am
Uber raises safety bar

KARACHI: Uber, the global ride-hailing provider, has introduced new and improved security checks for drivers, raising the bar on safety in Pakistan, a statement said.

This step has been taken in partnership with Careem, to enable a combined and more efficient background check for drivers in collaboration with the external global partner, Global Credit Services (GCS).

Uber Pakistan General Manager Shahid Khan said: “Safety for all has consistently been a priority at Uber. There are thousands of passengers using Uber’s services for safe, reliable, and convenient commute across multiple cities in Pakistan.”

“Despite the challenges, we are doing everything we can to mitigate risks and enhance safety checks for our riders. In accordance with this, we intend to ensure that our safety protocols in Pakistan are in line with the approved global safety standards.”

“The new and improved background checks are more efficient and thorough, and ensure that working together with other ride-hailing providers like Careem, enables us to create best practices across the industry,” he added.

With the assistance of GCS, Uber will be able to streamline its safety checks, decrease duplication of drivers from other ride-hailing providers, and increase the scope of background checks with the support of local law enforcement agencies and publicly available national databases in Pakistan.

These background screenings are in addition to the in-app safety features available for riders using Uber’s services, including the facial recognition feature for Covid-19 safety protocols, safety toolkit, the emergency button connecting a rider to relevant authorities and real-time trip sharing.

For the last several years, Uber has played a crucial role in setting industry best practices, including new safety features and improving policies and operations according to country and region.

