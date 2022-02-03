UK Pound to PKR (GBP/PKR) and other currency rates on, 3rd Feb 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs238.760 and selling rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs239.160 in the interbank market on feb 3, 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
Check the updated GBP TO PKR exchange rates on February 3, 2022.
|UK Pound Sterling
|238.760
|239.160
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|125.960
|126.180
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|139.160
|139.400
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.540
|27.990
|DANISH KRONE
|26.750
|26.800
|EURO
|199.130
|199.470
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.650
|22.690
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.540
|1.540
|SAUDI RIYAL
|47.070
|47.150
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|130.890
|131.110
|SWEDISH KRONA
|19.060
|19.090
|SWISS FRANC
|191.660
|191.990
|THAI BHAT
|5.310
|5.320
|U.A.E Dirham
|48.070
|48.150
|US Dollar
|176.500
|177.000
