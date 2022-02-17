Unisame facilitates Hasan Faraz on taking charge of Maersk area head

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has felicitated Hasan Faraz on taking charge as the area head of Maersk Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday.

Unisame President Zulfikar Thaver said, “We are indeed very happy to have Hasan Faraz to head Maersk in Pakistan and are confident that with his experience and skill, he will be able to cope up with the challenging circumstances.”

Faraz is an energetic leader with a solid track record of achieving strong business results around growth, profitability and customer engagement, he added.

Exports Committee Convener Zeeshan Nazim and Unisame Logistics Committee Convener Hussainali Ratnani welcomed the appointment of Hasan Faraz as a very experienced and efficient team leader.

They said that the exporters of perishable goods are facing shortage of refrigerated containers and as most of them are seasonal goods. The exporters are afraid of losing opportunities, they added, urging Faraz to facilitate the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) exporters and help them cope with the challenging times.

The Unisame Council said that it looks forward to meeting the new area chief of Maersk Pakistan and assured him of full support and cooperation.