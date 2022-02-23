US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 23rd February 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs177.25 at 8:30 am PST on February 23, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs175.86 on Feb 22, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.