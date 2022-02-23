Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 05:00 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 23rd February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 05:00 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Dollar Rate In Pakistan

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs177.25 at 8:30 am PST on February 23, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs175.86 on Feb 22, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022

Check the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the interbank market. (Updated, 23rd Feb 2022)

US Dollar 177.25 177.00
DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
23 feb 2022 Rs. 177.25
22 feb 2022 Rs. 176.23

Read More

7 hours ago
Peugeot 2008 Price in Pakistan, Specs and Features

Peugeot SUV crossover was presented by French automobile manufacturer Peugeot in early...
7 hours ago
Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan 2022 Specs and Features

People can now gather the Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan 2022, which...
8 hours ago
Africa's largest street art festival to return in Cape Town with new murals

CAPE TOWN, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The sixth edition of the International...
8 hours ago
Imposition of 17% sales tax damaging hybridisation in country: official

LAHORE: The imposition of 17 per cent sales tax on seeds as...
8 hours ago
LCCI for withdrawal of tax exemptions in Fata, Pata

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...
9 hours ago
Salena Gomez on her idea of Rare Beauty!

When you reminisce about Disney in the 90s you will forever think...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Currency rates in Pakistan
30 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal on, 23rd Feb 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 23 February 2022, Check updated...
UAE Dirham to PKR
1 hour ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 23rd February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.600 and...
Queen Elizabeth
1 hour ago
FACT CHECK: Did Queen Elizabeth II Died?

A Facebook post from February 17 that incorrectly declared "Queen Elizabeth dead"...
1 hour ago
Huge Increase In Yamaha YBR125G Price

Yamaha Pakistan has raised the price of the Yamaha YBR125G yet again,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600