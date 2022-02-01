US Dollar rate in Pakistan on February 1st, 2022
Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs176.43 at 3:30am PST on February 1st, 2022.
The USD decreases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.72 on January 31, 2021.
US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.
Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 1st Feb 2022)
|US Dollar
|176.43
|176.95
|DATE
|EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
|CHANGE (PKR)
|1 feb 2022
|Rs. 176.43
|31 Jan 2021
|Rs. 176.72
Interbank closing #ExchangeRate for today: https://t.co/J1HXYhD43D pic.twitter.com/RfDBTXfexm
— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) February 1, 2022
