US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 15th February 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs175.47 at 8:30am PST on February 15, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs175.15 on Feb 14, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.