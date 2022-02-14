Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 04:30 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 15th February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 04:30 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Dollar Rate In Pakistan

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs175.47 at 8:30am PST on February 15, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs175.15 on Feb 14, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022

Check the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 15th Feb 2022)

US Dollar 175.15 174.51
DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
15 feb 2022 Rs. 175.15
14 feb 2022 Rs. 175.47

Read More

6 hours ago
Rs100 prize bond list 2022 held today on, 15th February 2022

HYDERABAD: The 37th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, held today...
8 hours ago
Locally Produced Automobiles Will Be Delivered Up to 9 Months Late

If a customer orders a locally assembled car today, its delivery may take...
10 hours ago
Latest Prize Bond Draw Schedule 2022 from JAN 2022 TO DEC 2022

Prize Bond Draw Schedule from JAN 2022 TO DEC 2022: National Savings Pakistan Prize...
11 hours ago
Bears rule the PSX; KSE-100 Index shed 314 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse gave up to the selling pressure within an...
13 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Riyal, Euro on, 14th February 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 14th Feb 2022, Check updated...
13 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 14 feb, 2022 today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 14 02...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

AED to PKR
1 hour ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs47.580...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 15, 2022)...
Kristen Stewart
2 hours ago
Kristen Stewart and her fiancée Dylan Meyer ‘Play Dead’ as Zombies in a Valentine’s Day photo.

Kristen Stewart and her fiancée Dylan Meyer are getting into the Valentine's...
Zo Kravitz
2 hours ago
Zo Kravitz on Her ‘Journey’ Since Divorce from ‘Incredible’ Ex: I’m ‘Still Learning Who I Am’

The Batman star, 33, graces the cover of ELLE's March 2022 issue...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600