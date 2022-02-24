Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 05:30 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 24th February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 05:30 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Dollar Rate In Pakistan

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs177.25 at 8:30 am PST on February 24, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs175.86 on Feb 23, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022

Check the updated dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the interbank market. (Updated, 24 Feb 2022).

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
24 feb 2022 Rs. 176.25
23 feb 2022 Rs. 176.16

Read More

9 hours ago
Pakistan bourse closes in green on late recovery

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market remained volatile on Wednesday due to political...
9 hours ago
OGDC records Rs35.25 billion profit in 2QFY22

KARACHI: The profit after tax of Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDC)...
9 hours ago
SSGC bank accounts frozen for Rs23 billion tax recovery

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi has frozen the bank accounts...
12 hours ago
Lottery Sambad Result for today on, 23rd February 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 23 02...
12 hours ago
Gold Price in Qatar on, 23rd Feb 2022

QAR: Today's Gold Price in Qatar Stands at QAR 2,590.60 per tola...
13 hours ago
Cooking oil plant resumes production

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan - A cooking oil plant that had been badly damaged...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
1 min ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 24th Feb 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (24, Feb 2022) today...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 24 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 24,...
Queen Elizabeth Dead
2 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth Isn’t Dead—the Here’s Real Story Behind the Rumors

So far, here's what we know. Rumors about Queen Elizabeth's death resurfaced...
Queen
3 hours ago
The Queen has a weekly phone chat with the Prime Minister as she fights Covid illness

The Queen is recovering from Covid and was able to attend her...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600