US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 25th February 2022
Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs176.45 at 8:30 am PST on February 25, 2022.
The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.39 on Feb 24, 2021.
US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.
Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022
Check the updated dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the interbank market. (Updated, 25 Feb 2022).
|DATE
|EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
|CHANGE (PKR)
|25 feb 2022
|Rs. 176.45
|24 feb 2022
|Rs. 176.39
