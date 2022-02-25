Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 03:50 am
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 26th February 2022

Dollar rate in Pakistan

Dollar remains stable against the PKR.

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs176.15 at 8:30am PST on February 26, 2022.

The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs177.11 on Feb 25, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s Dollar into PKR exchange price in Pakistan.

Check the updated dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the interbank market. (Updated, 26 Feb 2022).

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
26 feb 2022 Rs. 176.15
25 feb 2022 Rs. 177.11

