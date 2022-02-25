Adsence Ad 160X600
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 26th February 2022
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs176.15 at 8:30am PST on February 26, 2022.
The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs177.11 on Feb 25, 2021.
US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s Dollar into PKR exchange price in Pakistan.
Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022
Check the updated dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the interbank market. (Updated, 26 Feb 2022).
|DATE
|EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
|CHANGE (PKR)
|26 feb 2022
|Rs. 176.15
|25 feb 2022
|Rs. 177.11
Download BOL News App for latest news