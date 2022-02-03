US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on Feb 3, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs177.25 at 8:30am PST on February 3, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs177.15 on feb 2, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today