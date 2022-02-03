Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
03rd Feb, 2022. 08:30 am

US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on Feb 3, 2022

03rd Feb, 2022. 08:30 am
USD to PKR

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs177.25 at 8:30am PST on February 3, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs177.15 on feb 2, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today

Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 3rd Feb 2022)

US Dollar 177.25 177.45
DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
3 feb 2022 Rs. 177.25
2 feb 2022 Rs. 177.15

