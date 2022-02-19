Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Feb, 2022. 05:28 pm
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 19th Feb 2022

USD to PKR

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs175.42 at 3:30pm PST on February 19, 2022.

The USD decreases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs175.86 on Feb 18, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022

Check the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 19th Feb 2022)

US Dollar 175.42 176.85
DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
19 feb 2022 Rs. 175.42
18 feb 2022 Rs. 175.86

