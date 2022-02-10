Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 04:50 am
US Dollar to PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 11th Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 04:50 am
USD to PKR

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs175.150 at 8:30am PST on February 11, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs174.87 on Feb 10, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022

Check the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 11th Feb 2022)

US Dollar 175.150 177.25
DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
11 feb 2022 Rs. 175.150
10 feb 2022 Rs. 174.87

