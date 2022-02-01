US Dollar to PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 2nd feb 2022
Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs177.15 at 8:30am PST on February 2, 2022.
The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.72 on feb 1, 2021.
US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.
Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 2nd Feb 2022)
|US Dollar
|177.15
|177.25
|DATE
|EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
|CHANGE (PKR)
|2 feb 2022
|Rs. 177.15
|1 feb 2022
|Rs. 176.72
