Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 03:45 am

US Dollar to PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 2nd feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 03:45 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Dollar Rate In Pakistan

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs177.15 at 8:30am PST on February 2, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.72 on feb 1, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 2nd Feb 2022)

US Dollar 177.15 177.25
DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
2 feb 2022 Rs. 177.15
1 feb 2022 Rs. 176.72

Read More

4 hours ago
Unisame stresses for providing facilities to SME sector

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged the...
4 hours ago
KSE-100 gains 299 points over expected IMF agreement

KARACHI: The benchmark KSE-100 Index remained in a green territory throughout the...
4 hours ago
KSE-100 remains best performing index in region

KARACHI: The benchmark KSE-100 Index posted a positive return of 1.7 per...
4 hours ago
Rupee gains 29 paisas against dollar on external inflows

KARACHI: The rupee gained 29 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday owing...
4 hours ago
Eurozone unemployment hits historic low

BRUSSELS: The eurozone’s unemployment rate fell to a historic low in December,...
5 hours ago
Currency update today: UAE Dirham against US Dollar (AED TO USD) on 2nd February 2022

The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to USD was $0.21 and selling rate...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Gold rate in Pakistan
56 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 2nd February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 2nd, 2022)...
2 hours ago
BTS Kim Tae-hyung aka V joins the league of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylie Jenner

Since the K-pop boy band, BTS' members have made their debut on...
prince-harry-meghan-markle-privacy-gettyimages-1052479240-web-2-1566217742
2 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to return to the...
Gigi Hadid
3 hours ago
Gigi Hadid and Tan France will co-host Season 2 of Netflix’s “Next in Fashion.”

Gigi Hadid will appear on Netflix's Next in Fashion as a fashion...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600