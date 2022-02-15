Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 04:45 am
USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 16th Feb 2022

Dollar rate in Pakistan

Dollar remains stable against the PKR.

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs175.55 at 8:30am PST on February 16, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs175.15 on Feb 15, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022

Check the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 16th Feb 2022)

US Dollar 175.55 176.25
DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
16 feb 2022 Rs. 175.55
15 feb 2022 Rs. 175.15

