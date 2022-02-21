WATCH VIDEO: Locally Assembled Toyota Fortuner Legender Spotted

We already reported on the discovery of a Toyota Revo Rocco, and now we have more fascinating Toyota automobile news to share with you. In addition, a locally made Toyota Fortuner Legender has been spotted. The SUV may be seen in a video that briefly shows the interior and exterior of the vehicle.

The car was previously spotted alongside Rocco in November, which heightened the excitement of Fortuner aficionados. Conveniently, this is a fresh facelift of the car, while earlier varieties will continue to be sold in Pakistan.

The video shows a two-tone interior with red and black seats. In the dashboard, you can also notice the Infotainment Touch screen and steering controls. The gearbox and switches can also be visible in the central console, as can the climate control.

Toyota Fortuner Legender- Specs and Features

The upgraded specs and features of this car are:

Clearance Sonar (front and rear), also called Parking Sensors, makes the parking process for drivers very easy.

Dual-Zone AC means driver and passenger can adjust the AC temperature as per their choice.

New soft leather steering wheel

Upgraded alloy design

Unique front bumper

Latest rear bumper

Redesigned radiator grille

New LED sequential headlamps + Rear Combination Sequential lights

Legender grade badge

New premium dual-tone black and maroon interior colour scheme

New perforated leather seats, meaning there will be holes in the seats’ leather

Changed central cluster

Ambient light in the doors, centre cluster, and footwell

12V USB charger connector

Price

Toyota is selling the newest Fortuner Legender for Rs. 10,349,000 ex-factory. The new 2.8L diesel Fortuner Legender, on the other hand, costs Rs. 10,349,000. The 2.8L diesel model Fortuner S costs Rs. 9,919,000. The 2.7L petrol variant of the Fortuner V costs Rs. 9,489,000. Finally, the base 2.7L petrol model Fortuner G price is Rs. 8,179,000.