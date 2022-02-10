Yamaha Announces Huge Price Increase, All Bikes to Over Rs. 200,000

Yamaha Announces Huge Price Increase After two months of silence, Yamaha has announced the first price increase of 2022. Prices have risen by up to Rs. 12,000, representing Yamaha’s greatest one-time price increase in previous months.

Price Increase, All Bikes Now Cost More Than Rs. 200,000

Effective from February 11, the following shall be the prices of Yamaha Bikes:

Bikes Current Prices (Rs.) Revised Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) YB-125Z 190,000 201,000 11,000 YB-125Z DX 205,500 216,000 11,500 YBR-125 211,000 223,000 12,000

The company’s most recent price increase, in November 2021, was for all motorcycles. However, the current price increase excludes the YBR-125G, the company’s main model. This means that the YBR-125G is less expensive than a standard YBR-125.

Motorcycle manufacturers have continuously increased bike prices without rationale, other than factors such as rising raw material costs and currency depreciation.

It is worth noting that bike manufacturing has been localised by up to 80% in recent years, thus there is no justification for prices to rise so frequently and by such large margins.

Unfortunately, the government has yet to intervene in this subject, leaving manufacturers free to capitalise on expanding demand.