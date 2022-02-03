Yarn merchants appeal for gas supply restoration

KARACHI: Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) has appealed to the government officials to restore gas supply to Karachi industries, a statement said on Thursday.

PYMA Central Chairman Saqib Naseem and Vice Chairman Junaid Teli expressed concern over non-supply of gas to industries, saying that steps should be taken to get the yarn industry out of crisis otherwise all the industries will be ruined.

They appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Trade and Investment Adviser Abdul Razzak Dawood to restore gas supply to Karachi’s industries, to prevent industries from a catastrophe.

Saqib Naseem and Junaid Teli said, “The suspension of gas supply to export-oriented, general industries and the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) has severely affected production activities, which has caused great frustration to exporters.”

“The exporters are worried that if the gas is not restored at full pressure as per the demand of the industries then it will become difficult for them to fulfil the foreign orders in time,” they added.

The PYMA officials warned that if exporters fail to deliver the export shipments as promised, there are fears of massive cancellation of export orders. Resultantly, exporters will face huge financial losses as well as a huge negative impact on the domestic exports.

They appealed to the concerned government officials to form a policy to take Karachi industrialists out of a serious crisis, strengthening the country’s economy and increasing exports.

PYMA office-bearers said that the industries will be locked up due to the unavailability of gas resulting in increasing unemployment.

“With the sharp decline in our exports, our dependence on imports will increase, which is contrary to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” they said.