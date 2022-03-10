Adsence Ad 160X600
25000 Prize bond draw list announced today!
RAWALPINDI: The #5 draw for the prize bond, worth Rs 25000 prize bond draw list, held today on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs50,000,000 while three prizes of Rs15,000,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.
Similarly, the third prize of Rs312,000 – will be awarded to each of the 1696 lucky winners.
Rs. 25000 Prize bond draw list 2022
|Bond Worth
|City
|Date
|First Prize
|Second Prize
|Third Prize
|Rs 25000
|RAWALPINDI
|10-03-2022
|50,000,000 PKR
|15,000,000 PKR
|312,000 PKR
The results of the prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.
