Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 05:30 pm
25000 Prize bond draw list announced today!

Rs 25000 Prize Bond Draw Result
RAWALPINDI: The #5 draw for the prize bond, worth Rs 25000 prize bond draw list, held today on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs50,000,000 while three prizes of Rs15,000,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs312,000 – will be awarded to each of the 1696 lucky winners.

Rs. 25000 Prize bond draw list 2022

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 25000 RAWALPINDI 10-03-2022 50,000,000 PKR 15,000,000 PKR 312,000 PKR

The results of the prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.

