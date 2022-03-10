Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 09:40 am
40000 Prize bond draw list announced today!

QUETTA: The 20th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs 40000 prize bond draw list, held today at Quetta on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs80,000,000 while three prizes of Rs30,000,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs500,000 – will be awarded to each of the 660 lucky winners.

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 40000 Quetta 10-03-2022 80,000,000 PKR 30,000,000 PKR 500,000 PKR

The results of the prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.

