A Comparison of Honda Civic RS Vs. Toyota Grande CVT-I

Honda Civic 2022 has officially entered Pakistan’s sedan segment as a new contender, and in keeping with our tradition, we are comparing the car to its competitors. In this article, we will contrast the Honda Civic RS Turbo and the Toyota Altis Grande CVT-i (Black Interior). Both are the vehicle’s top-of-the-line models.

Dimensions

The Civic measures 4687mm long, 1802mm wide, and 1432mm high, while the Grande measures 4620mm long, 1775mm wide, and 1475mm high. It means that Civic is longer, wider, and lower than its competitor. The ground clearance in the Civic is 150mm versus 175mm in the Toyota sedan, implying that the Grande has more ground clearance.

Finally, both vehicles are C-Segment sedans.

Engine and Transmission

The 1.5L turbocharged engine in the RS Turbo produces 176hp and 220Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the Grande has a 1.8SFi Naturally Aspirated engine that produces 138hp and 173Nm of torque. As a result, Honda’s sedan has a significant advantage over its competitor in this segment.

Honda Civic has a CVT transmission, whereas Toyota has a 7-Speed Sport CVT transmission.

Exterior

In comparison, the Civic has LED headlamps and LED DRLs, whereas the Corolla has LED Projection headlamps and LED DRLs. The Civic’s side view mirrors are Electric, Retractable, and Heated, whereas the Corolla’s are only Electric + Retractable.

The Civic’s Alloy Wheels are 17-inch black in comparison to the Corolla Grande’s 16-inch Alloy Wheels.

Interior

Civic seats are made of Hi-Grade Leather, while the seats in the Grande are made of Partial Leather. The Civic and Grande’s driver and passenger seats are manually adjustable. Both sedans have tilt and telescopic steering wheels.

The Civic has a 9-inch Android with Voice Recognition Infotainment System, while the Corolla Grande has a 9-inch one.

Civic’s parking brakes are electronic, whereas its competitor’s are of the Level type.

AC

The Civic has Dual Zone Climate Control with Rear AC vents, whereas the Corolla Grande has Auto Single Zone Climate Control with no rear vents.

Safety

Dual airbags are standard on the Civic and Corolla. ABS + EBD, Hill Assist Control, Immobilizer, Traction Control, and Vehicle Stability Control are standard on both sedans (VSC). Meanwhile, Lane Keep Assist is one of the additional safety features available in the Civic.

In comparison to the simple one in the Grande, the Cruise Control in the Civic is Adaptive Control.