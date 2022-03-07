AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan for Mar 07, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.4 and the selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs49.1 in the interbank market on Mar 07, 2022.

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300 and the selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs49.000 in the interbank market on Mar 07, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, UK Pound, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.