Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 07:36 pm
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan for Mar 07, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.4 and the selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs49.1 in the interbank market on Mar 07, 2022.

AED TO PKR
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300 and the selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs49.000 in the interbank market on Mar 07, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, UK Pound, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
US Dollar DD 177.600 179.650
US Dollar TT 177.600 179.650
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 128.500 130.000
Bahrain Dinar 386.500 388.500
CANADIAN DOLLAR 139.500 141.500
CHINESE YUAN 23.550 23.950
DANISH KRONE 23.650 23.950
EURO 198.000 199.500
HONG KONG DOLLAR 16.600 16.850
INDIAN RUPEE 2.030 2.100
JAPANESE YEN 1.410 1.440
KUWAITI DINAR 481.850 484.350
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT 36.750 37.100
NewZealand $ 96.850 97.550
NORWEGIANS KRONE 17.500 17.750
OMANI RIYAL 392.850 394.880
QATARI RIYAL 39.900 40.500
SAUDI RIYAL 47.050 47.700
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 128.500 130.000
SWEDISH KRONA 18.750 19.000
SWISS FRANC 160.350 161.250
THAI BHAT 4.800 4.900
U.A.E Dirham 48.300 49.000
UK Pound Sterling 238.000 240.000
US Dollar 177.700 179.500

For the latest Business News Follow BOL News on Google News.

