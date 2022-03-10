Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 08:30 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 10th March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 08:30 am
AED TO PKR
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300 and the selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs49.000 in the interbank market on Mar 10, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, UK Pound, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan..

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 128.500 130.000
Bahrain Dinar 386.500 388.500
CANADIAN DOLLAR 139.500 141.500
CHINESE YUAN 23.550 23.950
DANISH KRONE 23.650 23.950
EURO 198.000 199.500
HONG KONG DOLLAR 16.600 16.850
INDIAN RUPEE 2.030 2.100
JAPANESE YEN 1.410 1.440
KUWAITI DINAR 481.850 484.350
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT 36.750 37.100
NewZealand $ 96.850 97.550
NORWEGIANS KRONE 17.500 17.750
OMANI RIYAL 392.850 394.880
QATARI RIYAL 39.900 40.500
SAUDI RIYAL 47.050 47.700
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 128.500 130.000
SWEDISH KRONA 18.750 19.000
SWISS FRANC 160.350 161.250
THAI BHAT 4.800 4.900
U.A.E Dirham 48.300 49.000
UK Pound Sterling 238.000 240.000
US Dollar 177.700 179.500

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 10th March 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (10th, March 2022) today...
3 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 10th March 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 10th March 2022) 24k...
4 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 10th March 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
4 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 10th March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 10,...
13 hours ago
Pakistan domestic debt touches Rs27.41 trillion in January

KARACHI: The total central government domestic debt witnessed a growth of 11.83...
14 hours ago
Pakistan bourse closes in green over policy statement

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market moved both ways on Wednesday managing to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Rs 25000 Prize Bond Draw Result
2 hours ago
How to Check 25000 Prize bond list 2022?

RAWALPINDI: The #5 draw for the prize bond, worth Rs25,000, announced today...
40000 prize bond Draw list 2022
2 hours ago
How to Check 40000 Prize bond list 2022?

QUETTA: The 20th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs 40000 prize...
SAR TO PKR
2 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 10th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs 47.100...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 10th March 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (10th, March 2022) today...
Adsence Ad 300X600