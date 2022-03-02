Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 06:34 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 2nd March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 06:34 am
UAE Dirham to PKR
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300 and the selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs49.000 in the interbank market on March 2nd, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, UK Pound, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 125.500 127.000
Bahrain Dinar 386.500 388.500
CANADIAN DOLLAR 137.500 139.500
CHINESE YUAN 23.550 23.950
DANISH KRONE 23.600 23.900
EURO 198.000 200.000
HONG KONG DOLLAR 16.550 16.800
INDIAN RUPEE 2.030 2.100
JAPANESE YEN 1.410 1.440
KUWAITI DINAR 481.850 484.350
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT 36.700 37.050
NewZealand $ 96.750 97.450
NORWEGIANS KRONE 17.500 17.750
OMANI RIYAL 392.850 394.880
QATARI RIYAL 39.950 40.550
SAUDI RIYAL 46.850 47.500
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 127.500 129.000
SWEDISH KRONA 18.700 18.950
SWISS FRANC 160.250 161.150
THAI BHAT 4.800 4.900
U.A.E Dirham 48.300 49.000
UK Pound Sterling 237.000 239.500
US Dollar 177.300 178.900

Read More

2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 2nd March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 2nd,...
4 hours ago
Suzuki Swift Vs. Changan Alsvin Vs. Proton Saga

Suzuki Swift has finally arrived in Pakistan, after a long wait. For...
11 hours ago
France, Russia clash after Paris evokes ‘economic war’

PARIS: France’s finance minister said on Tuesday that Europe was waging “economic...
11 hours ago
Energy prices drive German inflation up again in February

FRANKFURT: German inflation rose again in February, official data showed on Tuesday,...
15 hours ago
LTO Karachi crosses Rs1 trillion collection

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi has crossed the tax collection...
15 hours ago
Rupee recovers six paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee recovered six paisas against the dollar on Tuesday owing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Gold Rate In SAR: To Gold Rate In Saudi Arabia
4 mins ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for, 2nd March 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 2nd March 2022) 24k...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
54 mins ago
Gold Rate in UAE for, 3rd March 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (2nd, March 2022) today...
SAR to PKR
2 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 2nd March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.850 and selling...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 2nd March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 2nd,...
Adsence Ad 300X600