Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 04:44 am
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd March 2022

AED to PKR
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300 and the selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs49.000 in the interbank market on March 3rd, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, UK Pound, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 125.500 127.000
Bahrain Dinar 386.500 388.500
CANADIAN DOLLAR 137.500 139.500
CHINESE YUAN 23.550 23.950
DANISH KRONE 23.600 23.900
EURO 198.000 200.000
HONG KONG DOLLAR 16.550 16.800
INDIAN RUPEE 2.030 2.100
JAPANESE YEN 1.410 1.440
KUWAITI DINAR 481.850 484.350
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT 36.700 37.050
NewZealand $ 96.750 97.450
NORWEGIANS KRONE 17.500 17.750
OMANI RIYAL 392.850 394.880
QATARI RIYAL 39.950 40.550
SAUDI RIYAL 46.850 47.500
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 127.500 129.000
SWEDISH KRONA 18.700 18.950
SWISS FRANC 160.250 161.150
THAI BHAT 4.800 4.900
U.A.E Dirham 48.300 49.000
UK Pound Sterling 237.000 239.500
US Dollar 177.300 178.900

