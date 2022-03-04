Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 05:35 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 4th March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 05:35 am
AED to PKR
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300 and the selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs49.000 in the interbank market on March 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, UK Pound, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 127.750 128.750
Bahrain Dinar 386.500 388.500
CANADIAN DOLLAR 139.000 141.000
CHINESE YUAN 23.550 23.950
DANISH KRONE 23.650 23.950
EURO 198.500 200.000
HONG KONG DOLLAR 16.600 16.850
INDIAN RUPEE 2.030 2.100
JAPANESE YEN 1.410 1.440
KUWAITI DINAR 481.850 484.350
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT 36.750 37.100
NewZealand $ 96.850 97.550
NORWEGIANS KRONE 17.500 17.750
OMANI RIYAL 392.850 394.880
QATARI RIYAL 39.900 40.500
SAUDI RIYAL 4695.000 47.600
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 128.750 130.250
SWEDISH KRONA 18.750 19.000
SWISS FRANC 160.350 161.250
THAI BHAT 4.800 4.900
U.A.E Dirham 48.300 49.000
UK Pound Sterling 237.000 239.500
US Dollar 177.500 179.000

Read More

9 hours ago
Cement dispatches decline 4.75% in February

LAHORE: The cement dispatches declined 4.75 per cent to 4.36 million tonnes...
11 hours ago
KCCI files claims worth Rs445 million in fire incidents

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has filed claims...
11 hours ago
Businessmen say industrial package to attract $5 billion investment

KARACHI: The business community said that the Prime Minister industrial package will...
11 hours ago
Comparison | Hyundai Staria vs. Kia Carnival — This Game Can Be Played By Two 

Full-size Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs) are in short supply in Pakistan. As a...
11 hours ago
Honda Pakistan has announced the launch of a home delivery service

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has announced a 'customised car delivery...
12 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for 3rd march 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 3rd March 2022) 24k...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Gold Rate in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today for, 4th March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 4,...
Apple iPhone 13
2 hours ago
Apple iPhone 13 Mini/ Pro & 13 Pro Max Tax in Pakistan

PTA Tax on Apple iPhone 13 Series, Including iPhone 13/ 13 Mini,...
Vivo V23
2 hours ago
Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan The Vivo V23 costs Rs. 89,999 in...
Martin Lewis
2 hours ago
Martin Lewis predicts an increase in energy prices of “up to 50 percent” in October as a result of the situation in Ukraine

Martin Lewis has issued a warning about further energy price increases, which...
Adsence Ad 300X600