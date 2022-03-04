Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 12:55 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 5th March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 12:55 am
UAE Dirham to PKR
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.400 and the selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs49.100 in the interbank market on March 5, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, UK Pound, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 128.000 129.500
Bahrain Dinar 386.500 388.500
CANADIAN DOLLAR 139.500 141.500
CHINESE YUAN 23.550 23.950
DANISH KRONE 23.650 23.950
EURO 198.000 199.500
HONG KONG DOLLAR 16.600 16.850
INDIAN RUPEE 2.030 2.100
JAPANESE YEN 1.410 1.440
KUWAITI DINAR 481.850 484.350
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT 36.750 37.100
NewZealand $ 96.850 97.550
NORWEGIANS KRONE 17.500 17.750
OMANI RIYAL 392.850 394.880
QATARI RIYAL 39.900 40.500
SAUDI RIYAL 46.900 47.500
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 128.500 130.000
SWEDISH KRONA 18.750 19.000
SWISS FRANC 160.350 161.250
THAI BHAT 4.800 4.900
U.A.E Dirham 48.400 49.100
UK Pound Sterling 237.500 240.000
US Dollar 177.600 179.100

Read More

5 hours ago
Oil sales record 14 per cent growth

KARACHI: The overall oil sales recorded an increase of 14 per cent...
8 hours ago
Pakistan, SDF sign agreements for debt servicing suspension

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has signed agreements with the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD)...
12 hours ago
Sri Lanka hikes rates as economy risks collapse

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka's central bank hiked interest rates by one percentage...
14 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 4th Mar 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
14 hours ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 4th Mar 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
14 hours ago
OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 4th Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs460.98 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

sisters marry
4 mins ago
Watch Video: Three sisters marry the same man on the same day

While it is difficult for women to share their feelings for a...
Throwback: Saba Qamar’s viral swimming video
5 mins ago
Throwback: Saba Qamar’s viral swimming video

Saba Qamar, the Pakistani diva, turns heads wherever she goes. Earlier, She...
PHOTOS: Sanam Saeed steals the limelight in this colorful saree
15 mins ago
PHOTOS: Sanam Saeed steals the limelight in this colorful saree

Sanam Saeed is one of the most talented and top-class actresses in...
Allan Donald
16 mins ago
South African great Allan Donald named Bangladesh bowling coach

DHAKA: Bangladesh's cricket board announced on Friday that South African fast bowling...
Adsence Ad 300X600