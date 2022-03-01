Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 12:23 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 12:23 pm
AUD TO PKR
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs128.00 and the selling rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs129.50 in the interbank market on 1st Mar 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AUD to PKR exchange rates on 1st Mar 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 140.00 140.50
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.40 48.70
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.79 12.83
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 584.80 588.30
EURO EUR 198.80 199.50
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 238.00 238.90
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 128.00 129.50
OMANI RIYAL OMR 460.00 461.60

Read More

18 mins ago
TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.79 and...
22 mins ago
QAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs48.40 and...
26 mins ago
CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs140.00 and...
4 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan for March 1st, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
6 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 1st March 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 1st March 2022) 24k...
7 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.200...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

GBP TO PKR
4 mins ago
GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs238.00 and...
singapore
7 mins ago
Singapore reports 13,544 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE - Singapore reported 13,544 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday,...
EUR TO PKR
10 mins ago
EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs198.80 and...
KWD TO PKR
12 mins ago
KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs584.80 and...
Adsence Ad 300X600