03rd Mar, 2022. 12:46 pm
AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

AUD TO PKR
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs129.28 and the selling rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs131.05 in the interbank market on 3rd Mar 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AUD to PKR exchange rates on 3rd Mar 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 140.90 142.00
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.46 48.93
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.58 12.67
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 585.44 591.07
EURO EUR 197.37 198.82
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 238.45 240.18
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 129.28 131.05
OMANI RIYAL OMR 461.64 464.95

