Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 11:06 am
AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 4th Mar 2022

AUD TO PKR
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs130.55 and the selling rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs131.67 in the interbank market on 4th Mar 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AUD to PKR exchange rates on 4th Mar 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 139.76 140.01
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.49 48.59
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.54 12.56
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 584.48 590.93
EURO EUR 195.83 197.46
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 236.79 238.82
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 130.55 131.67
OMANI RIYAL OMR 460.98 464.95

