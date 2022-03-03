Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 02:36 am
Breaking News: KIA Car Prices Have Increased By Rs. 475,000

Kia car prices have been raised in an unexpected update. According to a notification issued by Kia Lucky Motors, the decision was made due to the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee in relation to the US dollar. “Also, there has been a significant increase in the sea freight on the import of parts, which has resulted in this price revision,” the company stated.

The new prices are effected from March 1, 2022. It is pertinent to mention that the this is the second price hike in last two months.

New Kia Car Prices

As per the notification, these are the revised Kia car prices.

Kia Picanto

The new price of the Kia Picanto Manual is Rs. 2,400,000, up from Rs. 2,186,000 previously, representing a Rs. 214,000 increase. Meanwhile, the Picanto Automatic’s new price is Rs. 2,500,000, up from Rs. 2,292,000, representing a Rs. 208,000 increase.

Kia Sportage

The price of the Kia Sportage Alpha increased by Rs. 236,000, bringing it to Rs. 5,000,000 from Rs. 4,764,000 previously. Meanwhile, the Sportage FWD’s price has risen by Rs. 224,000 to Rs. 5,500,000, up from Rs. 5,276,000. Last but not least, the Kia Sportage AWD will not cost Rs. 6,000,000, as opposed to the previous rate of Rs. 5,788,000, as the company increased its price by Rs. 212,000.

Kia Stonic

After a Rs. 400,000 price increase, the revised price of the Kia Stonic EX is Rs. 4,150,000. This small crossover’s previous rate was Rs. 3,750,000. And the price of the Kia Stonic EX+ has risen by Rs. 475,000, to Rs. 4,450,000 from Rs. 3,975,000.

There are no price increases for the Kia Sorento or Grand Carnival, despite the fact that the Sorento is built locally. The car, however, is not a good seller for the company. Kia Lucky Motors even reduced the price of the Sorento last month to “celebrate the company’s 50,000th sale.” Isn’t it strange?

What are your thoughts on this unexpected price increase? Do you believe it’s justified? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

