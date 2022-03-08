Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 06:24 pm
BTC TO PKR – Bitcoin Price in Pakistan – 8 March 2022

BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs6,931,805.96 on March 8, 2022 in the international market.

The rate of BTC when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs6769343.7 on March 7, 2021.

Bitcoin Price in Pakistan

1 BTC = 6,931,805.96 Pakistani Rupees.

BOL News is a one-stop solution for crypto exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is n not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.

