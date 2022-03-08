BTC TO PKR – Bitcoin Price in Pakistan – 8 March 2022

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs6,931,805.96 on March 8, 2022 in the international market.

The rate of BTC when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs6769343.7 on March 7, 2021.

Bitcoin Price in Pakistan

1 BTC = 6,931,805.96 Pakistani Rupees.

