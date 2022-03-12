BTC TO PKR – Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 12 March 2022
KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs6,936,651.51 on March 12, 2022 in the international market.
The rate of BTC when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs6,970,271.09 on March 11, 2021.
Bitcoin Price in Pakistan
1 BTC = 6,936,651.51 Pakistani Rupees.
Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is n not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.
