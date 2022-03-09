Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 05:47 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

BTC TO PKR – Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 9 March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 05:47 pm
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs7,546,876.27 on March 9, 2022 in the international market.

The rate of BTC when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs6,970,271.09 on March 8, 2021.

Bitcoin Price in Pakistan

1 BTC = 7,546,876.27 Pakistani Rupees.

BOL News is a one-stop solution for crypto exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is n not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.

Read More

9 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 9th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300...
10 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Dirham, Euro, Pound for, 9th March 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 9 March 2022, Check updated...
11 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 9th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs 47.050...
12 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 9th March 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (9th, March 2022) today...
12 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 9th March 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
14 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today for, 9th March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 9,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Putin
32 seconds ago
Ukrainian president urges talks to end conflict with Russia

KIEV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for negotiations aimed at...
Shiba Inu to PKR
5 mins ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today Shiba Inu to Pakistani Rupees on, 9 March 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR – The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 09 March 2022
5 mins ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 09 March 2022

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Kerala Lotteries releases the official Akshaya AK539...
Nagaland Lottery result on, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 9 March 2022
13 mins ago
Nagaland Lottery result on, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 9 March 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 09 March 2022. Today 1 PM,...
Adsence Ad 300X600