CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 4th Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs139.76 and the selling rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs140.01 in the interbank market on 4th Mar 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated CAD to PKR exchange rates on 4th Mar 2022.