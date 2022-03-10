Car sales up 4% in February

KARACHI: Pakistan car sales, including sales of non-Pakistan Automotive and manufacturers’ Association (PAMA) members, clocked-in at around 25,000 units, which is up 4 per cent MoM in February 2022.

The increase in the month-on-month sales is led by Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) and Hyundai Nishat.

PSMC posted strong numbers, registering an increase of 40 per cent MoM led by an increase in the sales of Alto (+86 per cent) and Cultus (+44 per cent). The significant jump is due to an ease in the production issue, compared with the last month.

Hyundai Nishat sold 1,469 units in February 2022; up significantly 2.4x MoM. Tuscon and Elantra sales were up by 5.7x and 2.9x to 774 units and 312 units, respectively, amid greater acceptability of the new entrants.

Honda Atlas Car (HCAR) and Indus Motors (INDU) posted a decline of 32 per cent MoM each during February 2022.

In the first eight months of the current fiscal year, Pakistan auto sales went up 56 per cent led by macro-recovery and a single-digit interest rate.

In the tractor space, Al Ghazi Tractors Limited (AGTL) recorded an increase of 5 per cent MoM and 42 per cent YoY, while the sales figures of Millat Tractor Limited (MTL) are awaited.

The bike sales went down 11 per cent MoM and 12 per cent YoY during the period under review. This takes the eight month of FY22 bike sales to 1.2 million units, down 3 per cent YoY.

Trucks and buses sales went down 30 per cent MoM, while up 66 per cent YoY in February 2022 led by increased transportation activities.