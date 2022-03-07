CDWP clears three projects worth Rs49.65 billion

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday cleared three development projects worth 49.65 billion.

The projects included the improvement and widening of Chitral-Booni-Mastuj-Shandur Road, procurement and manufacturing of 25 shunting diesel electric locomotives and the construction of Mangi Dam in Quetta.

Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Dr Jahanzeb Khan chaired the meeting which was attended by the secretaries of Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Railways and Ministry of Communication, National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman and other key officials.

Chairman NHA apprised the meeting that the estimated cost of the improvement and widening of Chitral-Booni-Mastuj-Shandur road project will be executed in four packages.

In the first package, the road would be improved and widened in Chitral Town and in second phase from Booni (38km), in third phase from Booni to Shaidas (8km) and in fourth package it will be improved and widened from Shaidas to Shandur (114km).

The objective of the project is to facilitate the commuters and to promote the tourism industry. Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Dr Jahanzeb Khan stressed on the importance of the project design.

The meeting also discussed the procurement and manufacturing of 25 shunting diesel electric locomotives projects for various districts of the country with the estimated cost of Rs14.76 billion.

The objective of this project is to procure and manufacture 25 diesel electric locomotives for shunting purposes of 2000-2200 HP which are needed for smooth train formation and operation.

Railways Secretary informed the meeting that the operational problems are being faced due to the old age locomotives used for shunting, which are uneconomical and these old aged locos are hindrance towards the revenue targets. The new shunting diesel electric locomotives will provide reliable and cost-effective train formation and shunting service.

The CWDP also cleared the construction of Mangi Dam. The water conveyance from the Dam to Quetta is through a 40km of 600mm diameter steel pumping main and a 20km of 450mm diameter steel gravity main.

Mangi Dam will enable a supply of 8.1mgd (15.1 cusecs) to Quetta. The chair directed officials of the government of Balochistan to give priority and due consideration to complete the project by June 2023.