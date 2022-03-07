Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 12:30 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

CDWP clears three projects worth Rs49.65 billion

Staff Reporter BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 12:30 am
CDWP clears three projects worth Rs49.65 billion

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday cleared three development projects worth 49.65 billion.

The projects included the improvement and widening of Chitral-Booni-Mastuj-Shandur Road, procurement and manufacturing of 25 shunting diesel electric locomotives and the construction of Mangi Dam in Quetta.

Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Dr Jahanzeb Khan chaired the meeting which was attended by the secretaries of Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Railways and Ministry of Communication, National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman and other key officials.

Chairman NHA apprised the meeting that the estimated cost of the improvement and widening of Chitral-Booni-Mastuj-Shandur road project will be executed in four packages.

In the first package, the road would be improved and widened in Chitral Town and in second phase from Booni (38km), in third phase from Booni to Shaidas (8km) and in fourth package it will be improved and widened from Shaidas to Shandur (114km).

The objective of the project is to facilitate the commuters and to promote the tourism industry. Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Dr Jahanzeb Khan stressed on the importance of the project design.

The meeting also discussed the procurement and manufacturing of 25 shunting diesel electric locomotives projects for various districts of the country with the estimated cost of Rs14.76 billion.

The objective of this project is to procure and manufacture 25 diesel electric locomotives for shunting purposes of 2000-2200 HP which are needed for smooth train formation and operation.

Railways Secretary informed the meeting that the operational problems are being faced due to the old age locomotives used for shunting, which are uneconomical and these old aged locos are hindrance towards the revenue targets. The new shunting diesel electric locomotives will provide reliable and cost-effective train formation and shunting service.

The CWDP also cleared the construction of Mangi Dam. The water conveyance from the Dam to Quetta is through a 40km of 600mm diameter steel pumping main and a 20km of 450mm diameter steel gravity main.

Mangi Dam will enable a supply of 8.1mgd (15.1 cusecs) to Quetta. The chair directed officials of the government of Balochistan to give priority and due consideration to complete the project by June 2023.

Read More

4 hours ago
SAR TO PKR: Today's Saudi Riyal rate in Pakistan on, Mar 07, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs 47.050...
4 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan on, Mar 07, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 USD to PKR was Rs 177.700...
4 hours ago
Investment climate in Pakistan outshine many regional countries: OICCI

ISLAMABAD: The ‘Perception and Investment Survey 2021’ conducted by the Overseas Investors...
4 hours ago
Pakistan bourse slides over uncertain global commodity market

KARACHI: The local equity witnessed a bloodbath session on Monday, where the...
5 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan for Mar 07, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300...
5 hours ago
PSX lists Adamjee Life on the main board

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has listed Adamjee Life Insurance Company...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Minal Khan
1 min ago
Minal Ahsan looks elegant in latest adorable photos

Minal Ahsan is a Pakistani film actress. She was born on 20...
Dana Blumberg
7 mins ago
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly engaged to girlfriend Dr. Dana Blumberg

As the owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft has six...
13 mins ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 08 March 2022

Today, March 8, 2022, is the last day to get a free...
Disha Patani
14 mins ago
The Queen is ‘protecting’ the public from the ‘overly vocal’ Prince Charles

Prince Charles has been chastised for endangering the monarch's future by being...
Adsence Ad 300X600