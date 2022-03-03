Cement dispatches decline 4.75% in February

LAHORE: The cement dispatches declined 4.75 per cent to 4.36 million tonnes in February 2022, compared with 4.57 million tonnes during the same month of the last year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), the local cement dispatches during February 2022 showed a decline of 0.17 per cent to 3.95 million tonnes, compared with 3.96 million tonnes during the same month last year.

The exports suffered a 34.18 per cent decline as the volumes reduced from 616,030 tonnes in February 2021, to 405,489 tonnes in February 2022.

In February 2022, the north based mills dispatched 3.214 million tonnes cement in the domestic market, showing a reduction of 1.95 per cent, against 3.278 million tonnes in February 2021.

The south based mills dispatched 740,595 tonnes cement in the local market during February 2022 that was 8.37 per cent higher, compared with 683,384 tonnes during the same month of last year.

Exports from the north based mills declined 78.08 per cent as the quantities reduced from 186,595 tonnes in February 2021 to 40,902 tonnes in February 2022.

Similarly, exports from the south also reduced by 15.1 per cent to 364,587 tonnes in February 2022, compared with 429,435 tonnes during the same month last year.

During the first eight months of the current fiscal year, the total cement dispatches (domestic and exports) were 35.78 million tonnes, down 5.75 per cent lower than 37.95 million tonnes during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Further analysis indicates that the domestic uptake of the commodity reduced by 0.63 per cent to 31.42 million tonnes from 31.61 million tonnes during July-February 2021.

Exports during the same period declined 31.35 per cent to 4.34 million tonnes from 6.33 million tonnes during July-February 2021.

The north based mills dispatched 26.08 million tonnes of cement domestically during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, compared with 26.82 million tonnes during July-February 2021, showing a decline of 2.74 per cent.

Exports from the north declined 63.3 per cent to 598,517 tonnes during July-February 2022, compared with 1.63 million tonnes during the same period last year.

Domestic dispatches by the south based mills during July-February 2022 were 5.33 million tonnes, showing an increase of 11.2 per cent over 4.79 million tonnes during the same period of the last fiscal year.

There was a substantial decline of around 20.27 per cent in the exports from the south zone as the volumes reduced to 3.74 million tonnes in the first eight months of the current fiscal year from 4.7 million tonnes during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.