Changan Oshan X7 Specs & Features

Changan Pakistan’s first crossover SUV, the Oshan X7, has arrived, and as you know, we have two variants of the car, the Changan Oshan X7 Comfort (7-seater) and the Oshan X7 Future Sensing (5-seater). The 5-seater model is the most expensive. So, here are the specifications and features of this vehicle.

Dimensions

According to the official brochure, the car measures 4730mm long, 1870mm wide, and 1720mm tall. It has a 5-person seating capacity and is classified as a C+ segment crossover SUV.

Engine and Transmission

A 1.5TGDI Euro-Turbo engine with 1499cc displacement, 185hp, and 300Nm of torque has been installed by the company. The engine is mated to a 7-Speed DCT Auto transmission, and the drivetrain is Front Wheel Drive (FWD).

There are four driving modes to choose from: Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Custom.

Exterior

Bi-Beam Projector Headlights with Continuous Running Matrix LED DRLs are featured in the front. On the side, there are 19-inch Alloy Wheels with 225/55/R19 tyres. Moving up, you’ll find Heated Side View Mirrors and Electronically Adjustable/Foldable Mirrors.

There are Infinity LED Taillights and a Powered Tailgate at the back. Last but not least, the vehicle is equipped with a Smart Key entry and a Smart Trunk Opener.

Interior

While driving, the first thing you’ll notice is the FAUX Leather Seat Material, and the passenger seats are 6-Way Powered. In addition, both seats are heated and ventilated. The car’s air conditioning is Auto Climate Control with Rear AC vents.

If you look at the steering wheel, you’ll notice that it has Media Controls and a 7-inch Digital LCD right behind it. Also available is a 10.25-inch Infotainment Touchscreen with Human Machine Interference.

Safety and Comfort

The car has a number of safety features, including:

4 Airbags

Adaptive Cruise Control

360-degree Camera

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

ABS + EBD + Brake Assist (BA).

Forward Collision Warning.

Auto Emergency Braking.

Traction Control (TC) + Electronic Stability Program).

Hill Hold and Descent Control.

Immobilizer.

Data Recorder.

Parking Sensors (Front + Back).

On-board Car Diagnostic System.

Smart Proximity Entry (The car senses the remote key in your hand or pocket and automatically unlocks the car doors, unfolds the mirrors, and turns the headlights on. There’s also a smart exit feature that works on the same lines. When you leave the car with the remote key, the car doors are automatically locked, and the windows and sunroof are closed.).

Price

The introductory price of this 5-seater variant is Rs. 5,950,000.