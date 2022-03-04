Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 03:31 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Civic M-CVT Vs Civic RS LL-CVT Vs Civic Oriel M-CVT

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 03:31 am
Civic

Civic M-CVT Vs Civic RS LL-CVT Vs Civic Oriel M-CVT

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Honda has finally unveiled the latest Civic and revealed its specifications and features. We now understand what the new Civic is all about. Let’s take a closer look at the three Honda Civic 2022 variants and see if they’re worth the 5 million+ price tags.

Engine

Under the hood of all three Civic variants is a 1.5L turbocharged engine. The Standard and Oriel variants of this engine produce 127 horsepower and 180 Nm of torque, while the RS variant produces 176 horsepower and 220 Nm of torque.

Normal and ECON modes are available in the Standard and Oriel variants. The RS model also includes a Sport mode.

CVT is standard on all variants (Continuously Variable Transmission). This transmission is known as M-CVT in the Standard and Oriel variants, and LL-CVT in the RS variant. What is the distinction between the two? They did not elaborate, but we will.

Internationally, the two CVT variants have slightly different gearing ratios and engine sizes. In the United States, Honda offers the lower 2.0L Civic variant with M-CVT and the top 1.5L Civic variant with LL-CVT. However, Honda Pakistan pairs the various CVT versions with the same engine size.

Exterior

When it comes to the exterior, the Standard and Oriel Civic models have halogen projector headlights with manual adjustment. LED headlights with automatic adjustment are standard on the top-of-the-line RS model. LED DRLs, lens-style rear lights, and a matte finish black grille are standard across the board. In the Oriel variant, fog lights are halogen, while in the RS variant, they are LED.

In all variants, the side-view mirrors are electrically retractable and heated in the top variant. The mirrors also have LED turn indicators built in. The Standard and Oriel models have 16-inch alloy wheels, while the RS model has 17-inch black alloy wheels. All models come with an alloy spare wheel.

The top-tier Honda Civic RS model has black-painted door mirrors, door handles, antenna, and spoiler. The front and back have an RS emblem.

Interior

All three variants feature smart keyless entry, with the upper two also including a trunk opener button. All variants have an engine start button inside the cabin. The top-of-the-line model also includes remote engine start.

The seats in the upper two variants are made of high-quality leather. The fabric seats on the Standard variant can be upgraded to leather as an option. Manual seat adjustment is available on all three variants. All variants have a leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment, as well as media and cruise control buttons.

A 7-inch TFT Multi-Information Display (MID) and analogue gauges are standard across the board. The Oriel and RS models come standard with a 9-inch Android infotainment touchscreen with voice recognition. The Standard variant comes standard with a 7-inch Android infotainment touchscreen that can be upgraded to the one found in the higher variants.

The base model has a single-zone automatic climate control system, while the top two models have a dual-zone automatic climate control system. All models have rear AC vents.

The electronic parking brake with Auto Brake Hold is standard on all variants. The top two variants include a sunroof. The top-tier RS model features a black interior with ambient lighting in the front doors and feet, paddle shifters, and adaptive cruise control. Cruise control is available on the base and mid-level variants (not adaptive).

Safety

ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD (Emergency Brake Distributor), VSC (Vehicle Stability Control), HAC (Hill Assist Control), TC (Traction Control), and Security Alarm are standard on all three variants.

The top variant includes Honda’s proprietary suite of intelligent safety features known as Honda Sensing. Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lead Car Departure Notification System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Auto High Beam are among the features included in the suite.

Price

 

Read More

1 hour ago
A Comparison of Honda Civic RS Vs. Toyota Grande CVT-I

Honda Civic 2022 has officially entered Pakistan's sedan segment as a new...
1 hour ago
What Can We Expect From the Honda Civic 2022?

The new Honda Civic 2022 goes on sale today, and excitement is...
1 hour ago
Toyota CBU prices have increased by Rs. 23 lacs

Toyota CBU prices have risen in line with Kia Motors. According to...
1 hour ago
Honda Civic 2022 – Here Are Specs & Features

The Honda Civic 2022 is finally here, after a long wait. The...
1 hour ago
PHOTOS: Here Are Some Exclusive Honda Civic 2022 Pictures

As you are all aware, the Honda Civic 2022 has been launched,...
4 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 5th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.400...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
28 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in UAE on, 5th March 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (5th, March 2022) today...
SAR TO PKR
29 mins ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 5th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.850 and...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
58 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today for, 5th March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 5,...
Honda Civic RS
1 hour ago
A Comparison of Honda Civic RS Vs. Toyota Grande CVT-I

Honda Civic 2022 has officially entered Pakistan's sedan segment as a new...
Adsence Ad 300X600