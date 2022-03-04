Civic M-CVT Vs Civic RS LL-CVT Vs Civic Oriel M-CVT

Honda has finally unveiled the latest Civic and revealed its specifications and features. We now understand what the new Civic is all about. Let’s take a closer look at the three Honda Civic 2022 variants and see if they’re worth the 5 million+ price tags.

Engine

Under the hood of all three Civic variants is a 1.5L turbocharged engine. The Standard and Oriel variants of this engine produce 127 horsepower and 180 Nm of torque, while the RS variant produces 176 horsepower and 220 Nm of torque.

Normal and ECON modes are available in the Standard and Oriel variants. The RS model also includes a Sport mode.

CVT is standard on all variants (Continuously Variable Transmission). This transmission is known as M-CVT in the Standard and Oriel variants, and LL-CVT in the RS variant. What is the distinction between the two? They did not elaborate, but we will.

Internationally, the two CVT variants have slightly different gearing ratios and engine sizes. In the United States, Honda offers the lower 2.0L Civic variant with M-CVT and the top 1.5L Civic variant with LL-CVT. However, Honda Pakistan pairs the various CVT versions with the same engine size.

Exterior

When it comes to the exterior, the Standard and Oriel Civic models have halogen projector headlights with manual adjustment. LED headlights with automatic adjustment are standard on the top-of-the-line RS model. LED DRLs, lens-style rear lights, and a matte finish black grille are standard across the board. In the Oriel variant, fog lights are halogen, while in the RS variant, they are LED.

In all variants, the side-view mirrors are electrically retractable and heated in the top variant. The mirrors also have LED turn indicators built in. The Standard and Oriel models have 16-inch alloy wheels, while the RS model has 17-inch black alloy wheels. All models come with an alloy spare wheel.

The top-tier Honda Civic RS model has black-painted door mirrors, door handles, antenna, and spoiler. The front and back have an RS emblem.

Interior

All three variants feature smart keyless entry, with the upper two also including a trunk opener button. All variants have an engine start button inside the cabin. The top-of-the-line model also includes remote engine start.

The seats in the upper two variants are made of high-quality leather. The fabric seats on the Standard variant can be upgraded to leather as an option. Manual seat adjustment is available on all three variants. All variants have a leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment, as well as media and cruise control buttons.

A 7-inch TFT Multi-Information Display (MID) and analogue gauges are standard across the board. The Oriel and RS models come standard with a 9-inch Android infotainment touchscreen with voice recognition. The Standard variant comes standard with a 7-inch Android infotainment touchscreen that can be upgraded to the one found in the higher variants.

The base model has a single-zone automatic climate control system, while the top two models have a dual-zone automatic climate control system. All models have rear AC vents.

The electronic parking brake with Auto Brake Hold is standard on all variants. The top two variants include a sunroof. The top-tier RS model features a black interior with ambient lighting in the front doors and feet, paddle shifters, and adaptive cruise control. Cruise control is available on the base and mid-level variants (not adaptive).

Safety

ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD (Emergency Brake Distributor), VSC (Vehicle Stability Control), HAC (Hill Assist Control), TC (Traction Control), and Security Alarm are standard on all three variants.

The top variant includes Honda’s proprietary suite of intelligent safety features known as Honda Sensing. Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lead Car Departure Notification System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Auto High Beam are among the features included in the suite.

Price