Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 06:40 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Comparison | Hyundai Staria vs. Kia Carnival — This Game Can Be Played By Two 

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 06:40 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Full-size Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs) are in short supply in Pakistan. As a result, only a few large MPVs have ever been introduced in the country.

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) recently debuted the Kia Carnival in Pakistan. The MPV’s futuristic design and modern features were praised by enthusiasts, which aided sales.

Hyundai Nishat has added the ‘brand-new’ Staria MPV to the mix. It is also extremely futuristic in appearance and promises impressive features, raising the question of whether it can break the monopoly of the Kia Carnival.

Hyundai Nishat has added the ‘brand-new’ Staria MPV to the mix. It is also extremely futuristic in appearance and promises impressive features, raising the question of whether it can break the monopoly of the Kia Carnival.

Let us have a thorough look at both vehicles and find out:

Exterior Styling

Kia Carnival

The latest model, while still a minivan, is heavily influenced by SUV design. The vehicle appears much more poised and aggressive for an MPV, thanks to a slightly longer wheelbase and shorter front and rear overhangs.

The nose is now longer and straighter in the front. It also features Kia’s patented ‘Tiger Face’ front grille that spans the width of the vehicle, sleek new headlights with Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) integrated into the sides of the front grill, and a large and beefy bumper with a silver trim piece for a fine finish.

Except for a few sharp character lines that run the length of the MPV, the side profile is almost identical to that of any other mid-size minivan. The wheel arches are slightly pronounced to give it a planted and muscular appearance. Needless to say, all of these are purely cosmetic.

Carnival also has the “Island Rood” design, which consists of black A and B pillars that support the body-colored roof. It has a signature chrome fin on the C-pillar with a diamond pattern finish that begins at the top and wraps around the window creases to the tailgate.

To complement the design, the rear has a sleek taillight that extends across the back, a few sharp lines, and a rear bumper with foglights, reverse lights, and a scuff-plate-like silver trim piece.

Hyundai Staria

The Staria appears to be a modern take on classic MPVs. An old-school design combined with futuristic styling creates a modern look.

The front fascia features a massive LED lightbar that serves as a large DRL and spans the entire width of the Staria. Below that is a massive mesh-patterned grille with quad-LED headlights. The smooth and rearward-slanted front gives the MPV a retro appearance.

The side profile is smooth and blocky, similar to classic minivans. The extremely low beltline and large windows allow for excellent visibility and a distinct style. It has no sharp lines or creases along the side, which is a welcome design feature.

 

Staria’s backside is similarly clean and straightforward. A large rear windshield and large verticle taillights are two notable styling elements. The rest of its styling is smooth, simple, and true to the theme of ‘classic minivan reimagined.’

With the all-new Staria, Hyundai appears to have taken cues from Tesla’s minimalistic design language.

Interior

Kia Carnival

The interior of the Carnival is modern and functional. The analogue gauge cluster and infotainment unit are combined into a single panel. The interior is brought to life by a modern dash design, diamond-patterned trim around the vents, and silver and piano-black trim pieces.

 

Carnival is a full-size minivan, so it has a lot of space. It can comfortably seat seven adult passengers, with the second-row passengers enjoying the most comfort thanks to the captain’s chairs.

Cargo space behind the third-row seats on the Carnival is 1138 litres, 2435 litres with the third row folded down, and 4106 litres with the third and second rows folded down. Overall, the Carnival interior is appealing, comfortable, and functional.

Hyundai Staria

The interiors of Carnival and Staria are starkly different. While the former appears more premium, the latter is more basic and utilitarian.

It shares the Hyundai Sonata’s four-spoke steering wheel. The gauge cluster is modern and all-digital, while the dash design is a mix of old and new, with a touch-based infotainment unit and a modern centre control stack.

The Staria is also a full-size MPV that can seat up to 11 people. Its second-row seats can be rotated, allowing rear passengers to face each other if desired.

It is worth noting, however, that the fourth-row seats take up the majority of the cargo space. The Staria has 841 litres of boot space with the last-row seats upright, which can be expanded to 5000 litres with all seats folded down.

Staria, with its interior space, configuration options, and practicality, could pose a threat to both family and commercial vehicles.

Dimensions and Weight

Carnival and Staria both use the same platform, but the former is slightly smaller and lighter. The following are the dimensions of both MPVs:

Measurement Kia Carnival Hyundai Staria
Wheelbase 3,090 mm 3,273 mm
Length 5,155 mm 5,253 mm
Width 1,995 mm 1,995 mm
Height 1,775 mm 2,000 mm
Ground Clearance 172 mm 186mm
Max. Unladen/Dry Weight 1,984 kg 2,390 kg

 

Performance

Kia Carnival

The Kia Carnival has only one engine option: a naturally aspirated 3.5 litre V6 petrol engine with 272 horsepower (hp) and 332 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts up front and multi-link coil spring suspension at the back. It has disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) technology, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EDB), and Brake Assist (BA) technology.

According to various reviews, the Carnival provides a fuel economy of up to 10 kilometers per liter (km/l).

Hyundai Staria

The Staria is available with two powertrains: a turbocharged 2.2-liter 4-cylinder diesel engine producing 174 horsepower and 430 Newton-meters of torque and mated to either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic transmission, and a naturally-aspirated 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine producing 268 horsepower and 331 Newton-meters of torque and mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

It also has McPherson struts in the front and a multi-link coil spring suspension in the rear. It has four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, EDB, and BA technology.

According to various road tests, the diesel-powered variants have a fuel economy of up to 11 km/l, while the petrol variants have a fuel economy of up to 8 km/l.

Features

This list consists of features from the top variants of both vehicles. Here’s how the two MPVs stack up:

Specs and Features Kia Carnival GLS+ Hyundai Staria HGS
Safety
Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes
Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes
Parking Sensors Yes Yes
360º Camera Yes Yes
Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes
Front Foglights Yes No
ABS Brakes Yes Yes
Hill-start Assist Yes Yes
Cruise Control Adaptive Adaptive
Lane Keep Assist Yes Yes
Traction Control & Stability Control Yes Yes
Hill Start Assist Yes Yes
Auto-Rain Sensing Wipers Yes Yes
Airbags 7 6
Convenience
Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes
All-Digital HuD Yes Yes
12 Volt Socket Yes Yes
USB Connectivity Yes Yes
Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration Yes Yes
Wireless Charging Yes Yes
Climate Control Yes Yes
Rear AC Vents Yes Yes
Keyless Entry Yes Yes
Push Start Button Yes Yes
Electronic Parking Brake Yes Yes
Paddle Shifters Yes Yes
Multiple Drive Modes Yes Yes
Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic
Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes
Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes
Heated Seats Driver + Passenger + 1st row Driver + Passenger + 1st row
ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes

Price and Verdict

As previously stated, the full-size MPV market in Pakistan is extremely small. Expensive pricing is one of the primary reasons for the low demand. Here are the prices for each variant of both MPVs:

Kia Carnival
  • GLS — Rs. 9,199,000
  • GLS+ — Rs. 9,999,000
Hyundai Staria
  • 3.5 A/T — Rs. 7,199,000
  • 2.2D M/T — Rs. 7,349,000
  • 2.2D A/T — Rs. 7,749,000
  • 3.5 HGS — Rs. 9,299,000

The growing popularity of SUVs is driving the MPV segment to extinction. SUVs are more visually appealing, easier to live with, and, arguably, provide more utility.

However, MPVs such as the Kia Carnival and Hyundai Staria continue to have a market, which includes people with more than seven family members. In terms of pricing, Staria wins because it is significantly less expensive, but Carnival is likely to win the favour of the vast majority of MPV buyers in terms of style.

Read More

56 mins ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs4695.00 and...
57 mins ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300...
57 mins ago
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan for March 3rd, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
58 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 3rd March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 3rd,...
2 hours ago
Rupee slides for third straight day on record oil prices hike

KARACHI: The rupee fell for the third straight day against the dollar...
2 hours ago
Unisame urges SMEs to use banking channel for transactions

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has advised the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

antelopes
2 mins ago
Watch: A leopard attacks two antelopes fighting among each other

Two antelopes fight among each other when a leopard attack and take...
TECNO
14 mins ago
TECNO Introduces the RGBW Camera Sensor with Brighter Glass for the CAMON 19 Series

The Mobile World Congress (MWC 2022) is taking place in Barcelona, Spain,...
15 mins ago
Horoscope Today March 03, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today March 03: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
Honda Pakistan
19 mins ago
Honda Pakistan has announced the launch of a home delivery service

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has announced a 'customised car delivery...
Adsence Ad 300X600