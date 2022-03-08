Comparison – Oshan X7 FutureSense VS Kia Sportage AWD

In this instalment of our comparison series, we will contrast the newly launched Changan Oshan X7 with the Kia Sportage. And the comparison will be between the top-tier variants of these crossovers, namely the Oshan X7 FutureSense and Sportage All Wheel Drive (AWD).

Dimensions

The Oshan X7 is 4730mm long, 1870mm wide, and 1720mm tall, whereas the Sportage is 4485mm long, 1855mm wide, and 1635mm tall. Both vehicles are 5-seaters, with the X7 being in the C+ segment and the Sportage being in the C-Segment crossover SUV.

Engine

Changan’s crossover has a 1.5L TGDI Euro-6 engine that produces 185hp and 300Nm Torque, while Sportage has a 2.0MPi engine that produces 155hp and 196Nm Torque, implying that Changan’s crossover is significantly more powerful than Sportage.

When it comes to transmissions, the X7 has a 7-Speed DCT Auto, whereas the Kia has a 6-Speed Automatic. Furthermore, the X7 is front-wheel drive (FWD), while the Sportage is all-wheel drive (AWD). Changan Oshan has four Drive Modes, namely ECO, Comfort, Sport, and Custom, as opposed to three in Sportage, Normal, ECO, and Sport. Finally, FutureSense includes Start/Stop Technology, which is not available in Sportage AWD.

Exterior

The X7’s headlights are Bi-Beam Projector LED, as opposed to Bi-Projection LED in AWD. Meanwhile, the DRLs in both vehicles are LED. Electronically Adjustable and Heated Side View Mirrors are located on the side. Both vehicles also include a Powered Trunk, Smart Key, Trunk Opener, and a Panoramic Sunroof.

When it comes to Alloy Wheels, the X7 has 19-inch wheels versus Sportage AWD’s 18-inch wheels.

Interior

In the X7, the seating material is FAUX Perforated Leather, whereas in the Sportage, it is Simple Leather. The Driving Seat in Changan’s Crossover is 6-Way Powered versus 10-Way Powered in Sportage, while the Passenger Seat in the former is 6-Way Powered versus 6-Way Manual in the latter.

The Oshan has Heated Plus Ventilated Driver and Passenger Seats, which Sportage does not have. Moving on, the AC in the Oshan is Single Climate Control, whereas the AC in the Sportage is Auto Dual Climate Control, and both have Rear AC Vents.

The metre cluster in the X7 is 7-inch Digital LCD versus 3.5-inch TFT LCD in the Sportage. In addition, the X7 has a 10.25-inch Infotainment Touchscreen as opposed to the Sportage’s 8-inch Wireless Android Auto.

Safety and Comfort

FutureSense has four airbags, whereas Sportage only has two. In the former, the Cruise Control is Adaptive, whereas in the latter, it is Standard. Hill Hold and Descent, ABS + EBD+ BA, Traction Control, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Immobilizer, and Front and Rear Parking Sensors are all standard safety features in both vehicles.

Digital Video Recorder, Smart Proximity Entry, On-Board Diagnostic System, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System are additional safety features in the X7 FutureSense (TPMS).

Finally, the X7 includes a 360-degree camera, whereas the Sportage has a rear camera with dynamic guidelines.

Price

The introductory price of Oshan X7 FutureSense is Rs. 5,950,000, while the price of Rs. Sportage AWD is Rs. 6,000,000.