EBM exhibits new products range at Gulfood 2022

KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) participated in the Gulfood Exhibition 2022 where its vibrant and dynamic pavilion impressed international visitors and buyers, a statement said.

The visitors left the pavilion with a stronger desire to learn more about EBM’s brands and aspirations to grow their business internationally, it added.

EBM Managing Director and Chief Executive officer Dr Zeelaf Munir said: “We hope to continue our investment, both at home and abroad, to fulfill the evolving needs of our consumers who look for high quality innovative offerings.”

“Despite Covid-19 challenges and supply chain disruptions around the globe, we were able to sustain operations and have in fact grown our business twofold. We remain committed to providing healthy and affordable nutrition to our consumers in Pakistan and beyond,” he added.

EBM Business Development Director Shahzain Munir stated: “The exhibition was a roaring success. We were able to introduce to the audience our innovative cake range which received a very positive response.”

“International markets are, and continue to remain, an important focus for growth, for our business and consequently our country,” he added.

This year, EBM showcased its innovative cake range which has garnered immense success in Pakistan and is well-poised to grow around the globe.

These include, ‘Peek Freans smile- doughnut cakes icing coated, sprinkle covered, cream filled rings of delight; and ‘Peek Freans sooper soft bakes’ plain cakes. These products come as a testament to EBM’s continued investment in research and development and innovations to further its international footprint.

Global engagements and platforms like Gulfoods hold major significance for EBM in their endeavour to expand and grow the market.

With a global presence in up to 30 countries, EBM exports to the United States, Canada, the UK, the Middle East, and Africa.

It has the largest production capacity in Pakistan and has been a market leader for more than 50 years. The company sees itself at the forefront of the continuous evolution of the FMCG industry, at home and abroad.

EBM has been baking nutritious delights for Pakistani consumers under the brand name Peek Freans since 1966. As one of the pioneers of the industry as well as a dominating market leader, the company continues to innovate on each of the three fronts; product, quality, and communication.