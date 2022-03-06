Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

06th Mar, 2022. 09:38 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

ECB ‘ready to act’ if needed in Russia-Ukraine crisis

AFP News Agency

06th Mar, 2022. 09:38 am
Christine Lagarde
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

PARIS: The European Central Bank is ready to support price and financial stability in the eurozone if needed during the Russia-Ukraine crisis, its chief Christine Lagarde said Friday.

“The ECB stands ready to take whatever action is necessary within its responsibilities to ensure price stability and financial stability in the euro area,” Lagarde told reporters in Paris after meetings with finance ministers from the whole EU and the 19-nation single currency bloc.

The central bank had been weighing a response to surging inflation that could include a reduction in its massive easy-money policies introduced before and during the coronavirus pandemic, including ultra-low interest rates and bond-buying.

But Russia’s attack on its neighbour has shaken economic confidence, throwing growth into doubt while also driving up prices for energy resources like gas and oil — with uncertain consequences for inflation.

“It is premature to assess the economic impact of the current conflict because the situation is evolving every hour,” Lagarde said.

“We will evaluate the impact of rising energy prices which are likely in the short term to increase inflation,” she added.

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters that the war “will affect the EU economy too” but insisted that “it is the price to defend democracy”.

Read More

8 mins ago
US incomes edge up as inflation accelerates in January

WASHINGTON: Americans saw their incomes climb slightly in the first month of...
11 mins ago
Video game developers cash in on Africa’s booming mobile market

CAPE TOWN: Two manga-like avatars lock swords against a comic strip backdrop,...
13 mins ago
Fitch downgrades Ukraine debt over crisis, Moody’s issues warning

WASHINGTON: Fitch on Friday cut the rating on Ukraine’s government debt to...
15 mins ago
Turkey wants gold savings to shore up ailing lira

ANKARA: Gold has a central place in Turkish customs from birth to...
17 mins ago
Chinese currency to remain safe haven for investors

BEIJING: The Chinese yuan is likely to hold its strength as a...
19 mins ago
India’s ‘debt trap’ slandering against Chinese BRI aid is laughable

BEIJING: During the 2022 Munich Security Conference (MSC) which concluded on February...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
3 mins ago
WTO chief warns of food price rise

WASHINGTON: WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has warned about the “economic impacts” of...
Baarwan Khiladi
5 mins ago
Baarwan Khiladi’s press meet-up

Karachi: Surrounded with journalists and bloggers affiliated with different outlets on a...
us manufactured
5 mins ago
Aircraft lead January boom in big-ticket US manufactured goods

WASHINGTON: US manufactured goods orders increased far more than expected in January,...
dhabas
7 mins ago
A true sight of empowering women – Sabiha Shah and her ‘Ladies Dhaba’

Karachi: Most dhabas are reserved for men who consume refreshing doodh pattis...
Adsence Ad 300X600