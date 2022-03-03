Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:37 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:37 pm
EUR TO PKR
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs197.37 and the selling rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs198.82 in the interbank market on 3rd Mar 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated EUR to PKR exchange rates on 3rd Mar 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 140.90 142.00
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.46 48.93
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.58 12.67
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 585.44 591.07
EURO EUR 197.37 198.82
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 238.45 240.18
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 129.28 131.05
OMANI RIYAL OMR 461.64 464.95

Read More

24 mins ago
QAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs48.46 and...
32 mins ago
CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs140.90 and...
6 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE for March 3rd, 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (3rd, March 2022) today...
6 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.850 and selling...
8 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan for March 3rd, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
8 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Exports grow by 25.88% to $20.547bn in seven months

ISLAMABAD: The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 25.88 per...
KWD TO PKR
7 mins ago
KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs585.44 and...
TRY to PKR
16 mins ago
TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.58 and...
QAR TO PKR
24 mins ago
QAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs48.46 and...
Adsence Ad 300X600